American Football fans walks along the fence erected around SoFi Stadium where the 56th Super Bowl will be held on Sunday, in Inglewood, California, USA, 10 February 2022. EFE/EPA/ETIENNE LAURENT

Seventeen years ago, marble countertop company Cosentino became the first Spanish company to advertise at the world's biggest sports showcase, the Super Bowl.

On Sunday, electric car charger company Wallbox will continue that legacy, investing an estimated 3.5 million dollars for a 15-second TV slot, which could prove key in its race to become a sector leader in the United States.

The finale of the American football season, which will pit the Los Angeles Rams against the Cincinnati Bengals, attracts close to 100 million Americans every year and makes every second of advertising worth gold.

This year, it is estimated that each 30-second slot of NBC advertising will cost a record 7 million dollars.

(...)