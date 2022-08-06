UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres delivers a speech during a ceremony at Peace Memorial Park in Hiroshima, western Japan, 06 August 2022. EFE-EPA/JIJI PRESS JAPAN OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres walks to lay flowers during a ceremony at Peace Memorial Park in Hiroshima, western Japan, 06 August 2022. EFE-EPA/JIJI PRESS JAPAN OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/

United Nations chief Antonio Guterres cautioned on Saturday about the rising stocks of nuclear weapons, warning that crises with dangerous nuclear overtones were spreading rapidly.

Guterres spoke at a ceremony commemorating the 77th anniversary of the Hiroshima atomic explosion, which killed 140,000 people and devastated two-thirds of the Japanese city.

“Nuclear weapons are nonsense. Three-quarters of a century later, we must ask what we have learned from the mushroom cloud that swelled above this city in 1945,” the UN Secretary-General said at Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park. EFE