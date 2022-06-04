The soldier with the pseudonym "Vinin" patrols through a forest in Ukraine on June 3, 2022. EPA-EFE/Esteban Biba

The soldier with the pseudonym "Den" patrols through a forest in Ukraine on June 3, 2022. EPA-EFE/Esteban Biba

The Ukrainian soldiers bunkered down in the front line trenches outside Kharkiv, near the Russian border, are braced for a drawn-out war but before the conflict broke out many of these troops dedicated their lives to different professions.

One such fighter is Den, who like the rest of the soldiers at the front outside Ukraine’s second largest city, prefers to go by a pseudonym.

Den has gone from representing his country at Eurovision, performing with the Ukrainian band O.Torvald when the competition was held in Kyiv in 2017, to defending it in the trenches.

“I swapped my guitar for an automatic rifle,” Den, who signed up to fight when Russia invaded on February 24, tells Efe.

(...)