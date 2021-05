Peruvian presidential candidates Keiko Fujimori (L) of Fuerza Popular and Pedro Castillo (R) of Peru Libre attend a debate in Arequipa, Peru, 30 May 2021. EPA-EFE/MARTIN MEJIA POOL

The candidates for the presidency of Peru Keiko Fujimori (L) of Fuerza Popular and Pedro Castillo of Peru Libre greet the public during a debate in Arequipa, Peru, 30 May 2021. EPA-EFE/MARTIN MEJIA POOL

Peruvian presidential candidate Pedro Castillo of Peru Libre participates in a presidential debate with Keiko Fujimori (not pictured) of Fuerza Popular and in Arequipa, Peru, 30 May 2021. EPA-EFE/SEBASTIAN CASTANEDA POOL

Peruvian presidential candidates Keiko Fujimori of Fuerza Popular speaks during a debate with Pedro Castillo (not pictured) of Peru Libre in Arequipa, Peru, 30 May 2021. EPA-EFE/SEBASTIAN CASTANEDA POOL

Peru's presidential candidates faced off on Sunday in the second and final debate ahead of the run-off on June 6.

While the right-wing Keiko Fujimori launched a range of public spending proposals, her leftist rival, Pedro Castillo, tried to convince voters of his integrity and humble beginnings.EFE

fgg/pd/tw