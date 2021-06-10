Pedro Castillo's supporters await the election results, in front of his central campaign venue in Lima, Peru, 09 June 2021. EFE/ Stringer

Pedro Castillo's supporters await the election results, in front of his central campaign venue in Lima, Peru, 09 June 2021. EFE/ Stringer

Pedro Castillo's supporters await the election results, in front of his central campaign venue in Lima, Peru, 09 June 2021. EFE/ Stringer

Keiko Fujimori on Wednesday raised election tensions in Peru by calling for the annulment of some 200,000 votes in regions that overwhelmingly support her opponent, Pedro Castillo, with barely 1 percent of the votes from Sunday's presidential elections left to be counted.

Fujimori, who is trailing by some 73,000 votes, made a request to the National Jury of Elections (JNE) to annul 802 electoral records due to alleged irregularities and "frauds" at polling stations committed by representatives of Free Peru, Castillo's party, during polling.

The Popular Force party's candidate backed her request with images of the alleged irregularities, including signatures that do not match, "statistically" implausible results and the relationship between members of the polling stations.

None of the scenarios presented by Fujimori and her team, led by lawyer and former Fujimorist lawmaker Miguel Torres, fall within the provisions of the country's law to annul votes.