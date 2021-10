Fumio Kishida (C) is celebrated by his fellow lawmakers after being elected as new Prime Minister, during the general assembly of an extraordinary parliamentary session in Tokyo, Japan, 04 October 2021. EFE-EPA/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Fumio Kishida was invested Monday as Japan’s new prime minister in an extraordinary parliamentary session after his victory in the ruling Liberal Democratic Party primaries.

Kishida's appointment was formally ratified in a vote in both chambers, in which the ruling coalition has a large majority, and succeeds Yoshihide Suga, who resigned in the hours before along with his cabinet after just over a year at the helm. EFE