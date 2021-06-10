An Olympic Rings monument is displayed near the National Stadium, the main venue of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and Paralympics, in Tokyo, Japan, 09 June 2021. EFE/EPA/FRANCK ROBICHON

The Fundación del Español Urgente (FundéuRAE) on Thursday presented its editing guidelines for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

The guide is intended to be the linguistic reference resource for Spanish media to provide better coverage of the world’s largest international sporting competition.

The guide is available on the microsite https://www.fundeu.es/juegos-olimpicos-tokio-2020 and provides a universe of content and practical advice tools, aimed at facilitating the work of media professionals who provide Spanish-language content around the world.

It offers 37 recommendations, one for each discipline, including the five new sports debuting at the Tokyo Games.

"We believe it is a good travel companion for all media, serving to expand the richness of Spanish with variants of different expressions," Olivia Piquero, director of FundeuRAE, said during the presentation of the style guide.

The Fundación del Español Urgente, promoted by Agencia EFE and the Real Academia Española, collaborated with tire and rubber manufacturer Bridgestone for the guide on the Olympic Games.

The guide also has a microsite in Japanese that helps journalists pronounce expressions and names of people in Japanese to facilitate communication between the two languages.