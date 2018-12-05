A joint-services military honor guard carries the casket bearing the remains of former US President George H.W. Bush upon arrival for a state funeral service at Washington's National Cathedral, as members of the Bush family (bottom) look on, in Washington, DC, USA, Dec. 5, 2018. Bush, the 41st president of the United States (1989-1993), died in his Houston, Texas, USA, home surrounded by family and friends on Nov. 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

Former US President George W. Bush (R), his wife Laura Bush (2-R), former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush (3-R) and his wife Columba Bush (3-L), Neil Bush (2-L) and his wife Maria Bush (L) watch the casket bearing the remains of former US President George H.W. Bush being carried by a joint services military honor guard upon arrival for a state funeral service at the National Cathedral in Washington, DC, USA, on Dec. 5, 2018. Bush, the 41st President of the United States (1989-1993), died in his Houston, Texas, USA, home surrounded by family and friends on Nov. 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

Lauren Bush Lauren (center), and Ashley Walker Bush (left), two grandchildren of former President George H.W. Bush, speak during his state funeral at the National Cathedral in Washington, DC, USA, on Dec. 5 2018. Bush, the 41st President of the United States (1989-1993), died at the age of 94 on Nov. 30, 2018, at his home in Texas. EPA-EFE/ANDREW HARNIK/POOL PHOTO

(L-R) President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump, former President Barack Obama, Michelle Obama, former President Bill Clinton, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, and former President Jimmy Carter listen as former Canadian Prime Minister Brian Mulroney speaks during the state funeral for George H.W. Bush at the National Cathedral in Washington, DC, on Dec. 5, 2018. George H. W. Bush, the 41st President of the United States (1989-1993), died in his Houston, Texas, USA, home surrounded by family and friends on Nov. 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALEX BRANDON/POOL

(L-R) President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump, former President Barack Obama, Michelle Obama, former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton listen during a state funeral for George H.W. Bush at the National Cathedral in Washington, DC, USA, on Dec. 5, 2018. George H. W. Bush, the 41st President of the United States (1989-1993), died in his Houston, Texas, USA, home surrounded by family and friends on Nov. 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALEX BRANDON/POOL

The state funeral for George H.W. Bush, the 41st president of the United States, was being held Wednesday at this capital's National Cathedral.

Among those in attendance are US President Donald Trump and four former US heads of state - Barack Obama, Bill Clinton, George W. Bush (George H.W. Bush's oldest son) and 94-year-old Jimmy Carter.

First lady Melania Trump and the wives of the ex-presidents - Michelle Obama, ex-Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, Laura Bush and Rosalynn Carter - also are attending the ceremony.

Other dignitaries at the funeral service, which began at 11 am, include German Chancellor Angela Merkel, King Abdullah II of Jordan and Mexican former President Carlos Salinas de Gortari.

Bush's flag-draped casket had been taken Wednesday morning from the rotunda of the US Capitol building, where the former president had lain in state since Monday night, to the National Cathedral.

George W. Bush will deliver one of the eulogies at the funeral service of his father, who served one term as president from 1989 to 1993 and died late Friday at the age of 94.

After the funeral, Bush's remains will be taken to his home state of Texas.

Following more memorial services in Houston, he will be buried at the George Bush Presidential Library and Museum in the nearby town of College Station next to his wife and former first lady Barbara Bush.