The G20 summit of world leaders to discuss climate change, covid-19 and the post-pandemic global recovery, at the Roma Convention Center La Nuvola, in Rome, Italy, 31 October 2021. EFE-EPA/ANGELO CARCONI

(L-R) Financial Stability Board (FSB) Chairperson Randal K. Quarles, Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, International Monetary Fund (FMI) Managing director Kristalina Georgieva, Director General World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, French President Emmanuel Macron, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Director general Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) Qu Dongyu, President of the European Council Charles Michel, Japan's Senior Deputy Foreign Minister for Economic Affairs Hiroshi Suzuki and Director-General of the International Labour Organization (ILO), Britain's Guy Ryder, stand in front of the Trevi Fountain on the occasion of the second day of the G20 Leaders' Summit in Rome, Italy, 31 October 2021. The Group of Twenty (G20) Heads of State and Government Summit (the G20 Leaders' Summit) is held in Rome on 30 and 31 October 2021. EFE-EPA/ROBERTO MONALDO / LAPRESSE / POOL

World leaders meeting at the G20 summit in Rome on Sunday agreed to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels after a night of lengthy negotiations.

In July, the group’s ministers of energy and environment had failed to set a common goal due to refusals by China and India, two of the world's biggest polluters.

The main goal of the Rome summit was to get the world's 19 most advanced economies as well as the European Union to agree to a unified stance in the global fight against climate change ahead of the COP26 summit in Glasgow, which began Sunday.

(...)