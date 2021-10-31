World leaders meeting at the G20 summit in Rome on Sunday agreed to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels after a night of lengthy negotiations.
In July, the group’s ministers of energy and environment had failed to set a common goal due to refusals by China and India, two of the world's biggest polluters.
The main goal of the Rome summit was to get the world's 19 most advanced economies as well as the European Union to agree to a unified stance in the global fight against climate change ahead of the COP26 summit in Glasgow, which began Sunday.
