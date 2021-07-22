G20 ministers of environment and energy will meet Thursday and Friday in Naples, in southern Italy, to discuss strategies to hasten the ecological transition, reduce polluting emissions and encourage green investments.

The summit will be hosted by Italian Minister of Ecological Transition Roberto Cingolani, who has already met with United States Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry on Thursday morning.

“Italy and the US are united by another great ambition and commitments taken this decade to maintain the planet temperature at 1.5 degrees (Celsius),” said the ministry on social media.

(...)