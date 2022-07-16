Australian Treasurer Jim Chalmers (R) talks with Australian Treasury deputy secretary Luke Yeaman (L) during the G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors Meeting in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia, 16 July 2022. EFE/EPA/MADE NAGI / POOL

Indonesia's Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati (L) shakes hand with Financial Action Task Force (FATF) President Raja Kumar (R) during their bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors Meeting in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia, 16 July 2022. EFE/EPA/MADE NAGI / POOL

Singapore Finance Minister Lawrence Wong (R) talks with Dutch Finance Minister Sigrid Kaag (L) during their bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors Meeting in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia, 16 July 2022. EFE/EPA/MADE NAGI / POOL

Indonesia's Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati (L) talks with Financial Action Task Force (FATF) President Raja Kumar (R) during their bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors Meeting in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia, 16 July 2022. EFE/EPA/MADE NAGI / POOL

The finance ministers and central bank governors of the G20 meeting in Indonesia’s Bali on Saturday failed to issue a final communiqué due to disagreements over the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Despite these differences, the G20 ministers agree on most of the topics up for discussion, Indonesian finance minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati said at a press conference held in Bali after the two-day meeting.

Only two out of the proposed final text’s 14 points were disagreed on by the participants of the meeting attended by a Russian delegation, she added.

(...)