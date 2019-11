Spain's Foreign Minister Josep Borrell (L) meets with his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov (R), on the sidelines of the G20 foreign ministers' meeting in Nagoya, Japan, Nov. 23, 2019. EFE-EPA/FRANCK ROBICHON

Japan's Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi delivers a speech at the start of the first plenary session of the G20 foreign ministers' meeting in Nagoya, Japan, Nov. 23, 2019. EFE-EPA/FRANCK ROBICHON

European Union Foreign Policy Chief Federica Mogherini (L) talks with French Minister of State attached to the Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Baptiste Lemoyne (L) during the first plenary session of the G20 foreign ministers' meeting in Nagoya, Japan, Nov. 23, 2019. EFE-EPA/FRANCK ROBICHON

Japan's Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi (5-L, front) and participants at the G20 foreign ministers' meeting pose for a family photo in Nagoya, Japan, Nov. 23, 2019. EFE-EPA/FRANCK ROBICHON

The foreign ministers of the Group of 20 countries began their meeting Saturday in the Japanese city of Nagoya, where they were set to discuss the effects of geopolitical and trade tensions and progress towards sustainable development goals, among other issues.

This meeting in the central Japanese city marks the conclusion to Japan's rotating presidency of the 20 most industrialized and emerging countries, before Saudi Arabia chairs the summit in 2020. EFE-EPA