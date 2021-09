Roberto Speranza, Italian Minister of Health, during the final press conference at the G20 Health Ministers' Meeting in Rome's Capitol, Italy, 06 September 2021. EFE/EPA/Riccardo Antimiani

Roberto Speranza, Italian Minister of Health, during a meeting with the press at the G20 Health Ministers' Meeting in Rome, Italy, 05 September 2021. EFE/EPA/RICCARDO ANTIMIANI

Roberto Speranza (C), Italian Minister of Health, during a group Photo with some of the other Ministers who participated at the G20 Health Ministers' Meeting in Rome, Italy, 05 September 2021. EFE/EPA/Riccardo Antimiani

The G20 health ministers meeting in Rome on Monday unanimously agreed to ease access to Covid-19 vaccines for all countries worldwide.

In remarks to the media, Italian Health Minister Roberto Speranza did not mention specific numbers but said the G20 nations all pledged to send a greater amount of resources and vaccines to countries in need. EFE

