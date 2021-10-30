Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi (L) welcomes Director-General of the World Trade Organization (WTO), Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala as she arrives for the G20 Leaders' Summit at La Nuvola Congress Centre in Rome, Italy, 30 October 2021. EFE/EPA/ETTORE FERRARI / POOL

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi (L) welcomes Chair of the African Union Commission (AUC) Moussa Faki as he arrives for the G20 Leaders' Summit at La Nuvola Congress Centre in Rome, Italy, 30 October 2021. EFE/EPA/ETTORE FERRARI / POOL

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi (L) welcomes Chinese Foreign Affairs Minister Wang Yi as he arrives for the G20 Leaders' Summit at La Nuvola Congress Centre in Rome, Italy, 30 October 2021. EFE/EPA/ETTORE FERRARI / POOL

Employees arrange the national flags and make final preparations before world leaders gather for the official family photograph on day one of the G20 Summit at the convention center of La Nuvola, in the EUR district of Rome, Italy, 30 October 2021. EFE/EPA/LUDOVIC MARIN / POOL MAXPPP OUT

G20 leaders on Saturday were meeting for a two-day summit in Rome to discuss Covid-19 and the climate crisis ahead of the COP26 conference in Glasgow next week.

The leaders are meeting face-to-face for the first time in nearly two years due to the pandemic.

The summit, hosted by current G20 president Italy, is being held in the run up to a climate conference next week, with scientists warning of major future environmental disasters unless urgent action is taken to cut greenhouse gas emissions.

