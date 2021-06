Rishi Sunak, British's Chancellor of the Exchequer (R) greets Janet Yellen, U.S. Treasury secretary, on the first day of the Group of Seven Finance Ministers summit in London, Britain, 04 June 2021. EFE/EPA/HOLLIE ADAMS / POOL

British Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak (L) with Canadian Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland (R) at Lancaster House during the G7 Finance Ministers meeting in London, Britain, 04 June 2021. EFE/EPA/ANDY RAIN

G7 Finance Ministers pose for a family photograph at Lancaster House during the G7 Finance Ministers meeting in London, Britain, 05 June 2021. EFE/EPA/ANDY RAIN

Finance ministers at a G7 meeting in London on Saturday announced a “historic” agreement on the principles of fiscal reform that will require the world’s leading multinationals to pay higher taxes in countries where they make sales.

Rishi Sunak, the United Kingdom’s Chancellor of the Exchequer and host of the meeting in London, announced the deal in a video posted to his Twitter.EFE

vg-jt