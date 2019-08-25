The Biarritz G7 logo is reflected in a glass of water during a bilateral meeting between US President Trump and Britain's Prime Minister Johnson at the G7 summit in Biarritz, France, Aug.25, 2019. EFE-EPA/DYLAN MARTINEZ / POOL MAXPPP OUT

French President Emmanuel Macron (L) and US President Donald Trump (R) attend a G7 working session on 'International Economy and Trade, and International Security Agenda' during the G7 summit in Biarritz, France, 25 August 2019. EFE-EPA/JEFF J MITCHELL / POOL

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson looks on as Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel, European Council President Donald Tusk, France's President Emmanuel Macron, Italy's Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte, Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and US President Donald Trump attend a G7 working session on 'International Economy and Trade, and International Security Agenda' during the G7 summit in Biarritz, France, 25 August 2019. EFE-EPA/JEFF J MITCHELL / POOL

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohamad Javad Zarif met his French counterpart, Jean-Yves Le Drian, in a surprise meeting on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Biarritz.

The decision to set up the meeting came about last night during a dinner with G7 leaders hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron.

French diplomatic sources said that "there were elements that allowed a good convergence", adding that Zarif does not plan to meet with United States representatives in Biarritz.

The French Presidency did not specify whether it had notified the US of the meeting between the two negotiators, and merely pointed out that France "acts according to its own criteria" and does so "with complete transparency".

The United States imposed sanctions on 31 July on Zarif for being the "chief spokesman for the regime worldwide," which, in practice, excluded the Iranian from any hypothetical future dialogue between Washington and Tehran.

The possibility that Zarif will meet Macron, as he did last Friday at the Elysee Palace, is still in the air, official sources added.

France insisted that Zarif "is not invited by the G7" and that his presence in Biarritz is due solely to the fact that Le Drian is in the city to participate in the summit.

The plane carrying Zarif landed in Biarritz at 14.13 local time (12.13 GMT) from Tehran.

Earlier in the day the G7 officially kicked off with all leaders participating in a round table discussion amid reports that Emmanuel Macron had been tasked with mediating discussions between Iran and US.

The French president has since denied this.

"The G7 is not an instance that gives a formal mandate, it is not a structured organization that has mandates and competencies. We are seven sovereign countries that agree on things around a table," the French premier said.

Macron did say that France's intentions to hold talks with Iran were just one of many and that other states such as Japan were also keen to be involved in ensuring that one of the principal objectives of the G7 is met: to deter Iran from developing nuclear weapons and to guarantee regional stability and de-escalation of tensions.

When Trump was asked about the alleged plan at a joint press conference with Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe, he said he had not discussed the plan with Macron.

"We'll do our own outreach. But you can't stop people from talking. If they want to talk, they can talk," Trump told reporters.

Macron has also spoken to the press to deny reports that he would be mediating talks.

When asked about North Korea's recent test launches of short-range ballistic missiles which were launched towards the Sea of Japan most recently on Saturday.

"I’m not happy about it, but again, he’s not in violation of an agreement," Trump said.

Abe reiterated his position to the press that the missiles tests breached the resolutions of the UN's Security Council.

The G7 will wrap up its yearly meeting on Monday 26 August. EFE-EPA

