Britain's Queen Elizabeth II (C) posing with dignitaries for a family photo prior a reception at the G7 summit in St Austell, Cornwall, Britain 11 June 2021. EFE-EPA HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

The leaders of the G7 on Saturday were discussing ways to prevent future epidemics, measures to strengthen the global economy and foreign policy challenges on the second day of a summit in Carbis Bay in Cornwall.

United States president Joe Biden is also applying pressure on China and looking to adopt measures that can curb Beijing’s growing influence, including promoting infrastructure projects to rival China’s Belt and Road initiative. EFE