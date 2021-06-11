The G7 Summit kicks off Friday in Cornwall where G7 leaders will discuss climate change, recovery from the coronavirus pandemic and vaccines.
After meeting with US President Joe Biden Thursday, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson – who is hosting the summit until Sunday – will welcome Chancellor of Germany Angela Merkel, French President Emmanuel Macron, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, Canadia Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen to the summit.
The G7 leaders will pose for the G7 Family Photo at their arrival to Carbis Bay, St Ives at 13:00 GMT after which Johnson will inaugurate the summit with a speech.
It is expected G7 leaders agree to commit to donating 1,000 million vaccines to lower income countries.