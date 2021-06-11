European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen speaks during a joint news conference with European Council President Charles Michel ahead of the G7 summit, at the EU headquarters in Brussels, Belgiuem, 10 June 2021. EFE/EPA/Francisco Seco / POOL

French President Emmanuel Macron gestures as he speaks during a news conference ahead of the G7 Summit, at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, 10 June 2021. EFE/EPA/PASCAL ROSSIGNOL / POOL MAXPPP OUT

US President Joe Biden (L) looks at a notebook during his bilateral meeting with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson (R) in Carbis Bay, Britain, on 10 June 2021. EFE/EPA/Hollie Adams / POOL

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (R) arrives ahead of the G7 Summit at Cornwall airport in Newquay, Britain, 10 June 2021. Britain will hold the G7 summit in Cornwall from 11 to 13 June 2021. EFE/EPA/NEIL HALL / POOL

A worker cleans the entrance to the London building where the G7 finance ministers' meeting was held last Friday, ahead of the G7 leaders' summit taking place this weekend in Cornwall, United Kingdom. EFE/EPA/HOLLIE ADAMS/POOL

The G7 Summit kicks off Friday in Cornwall where G7 leaders will discuss climate change, recovery from the coronavirus pandemic and vaccines.

After meeting with US President Joe Biden Thursday, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson – who is hosting the summit until Sunday – will welcome Chancellor of Germany Angela Merkel, French President Emmanuel Macron, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, Canadia Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen to the summit.

The G7 leaders will pose for the G7 Family Photo at their arrival to Carbis Bay, St Ives at 13:00 GMT after which Johnson will inaugurate the summit with a speech.

It is expected G7 leaders agree to commit to donating 1,000 million vaccines to lower income countries.