German Chancellor Olaf Scholz (back C-R) hosts the plenary sessions Outreach on the on the second day of the three-day G7 summit at Elmau Castle, in Kruen, Germany, 27 June 2022. Germany is hosting the G7 summit at Elmau Castle near Garmisch-Partenkirchen from 26 to 28 June 2022. EFE/EPA/Thomas Lohnes / POOL

G7-leaders and participants of the outreach program arrive to pose for a family photo during the G7 summit at Elmau Castle in Kruen, Germany, 27 June 2022. Germany is hosting the G7 summit at Elmau Castle near Garmisch-Partenkirchen from 26 to 28 June 2022. EFE/EPA/CLEMENS BILAN

Leaders of the Group of Seven Monday pledged their “steadfast” solidarity with Ukraine and announced it would pursue new sanctions to further isolate Russia.

“We, the Leaders of the Group of Seven (G7), are steadfast in our solidarity with Ukraine, and reaffirm our unwavering commitment to support the government and people of Ukraine in their courageous defense of their country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, and in their fight for a peaceful, prosperous and democratic future,” the group said in a statement.

“We will continue to provide financial, humanitarian, military and diplomatic support and stand with Ukraine for as long as it takes,” it added.

(...)