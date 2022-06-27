Leaders of the Group of Seven Monday pledged their “steadfast” solidarity with Ukraine and announced it would pursue new sanctions to further isolate Russia.
“We, the Leaders of the Group of Seven (G7), are steadfast in our solidarity with Ukraine, and reaffirm our unwavering commitment to support the government and people of Ukraine in their courageous defense of their country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, and in their fight for a peaceful, prosperous and democratic future,” the group said in a statement.
“We will continue to provide financial, humanitarian, military and diplomatic support and stand with Ukraine for as long as it takes,” it added.
(...)