Leaders of the Group of Seven sat at a round table. EFE/EPA/CLEMENS BILAN

Leaders of the Group of Seven nations on Tuesday reaffirmed their commitment to phasing out Russian energy imports and supporting Ukraine for as long as necessary.



“We reaffirm our commitment to phase out our dependency on Russian energy,” the G7 said in a statement published at the end of a summit in Elmau in southern Germany.EFE



