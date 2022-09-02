A view of storage tanks and pipelines at the Central oil tank farm operated by Mero CR near Nelahozeves, Czech Republic, 15 August 2022. EFE/EPA/MARTIN DIVISEK

Finance ministers from the G7 on Friday solidified their intention to implement a price cap on Russian oil that would help limit energy revenues to Moscow while maintaining supplies of crude oil.

In a joint statement issued following a virtual meeting, the G7 said it seeks “to establish a broad coalition in order to maximize effectiveness and urge all countries that still seek to import Russian oil and petroleum products to commit to doing so only at prices at or below the price cap.”

The measure, which “builds on and amplifies the reach of existing sanctions”, is designed to “reduce Russian revenues and Russia’s ability to fund its war of aggression” in Ukraine while also limiting its impact on global energy prices.

