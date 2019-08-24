French President Emmanuel Macron (C), flanked by President of the Nouvelle-Aquitaine region Alain Rousset (L) samples local produce and wine, as he tours the exhibition hall above the international press center on the opening day of the G7 summit, in Anglet, France, 24 August 2019. EFE-EPA/IAN LANGSDON / POOL

US President Donald Trump (R) waves flanked by his wife and US First Lady Melania Trump as they disembark from an airplane upon landing at the Biarritz Pays Basque Airport in Biarritz on the opening day of the G7 summit in Biarritz, France, 24 August 2019. EFE-EPA/JULIEN DE ROSA

US President Donald Trump (L) sits to lunch with French President Emmanuel Macron, on the first day of the annual G7 Summit at the Hotel du Palais in Biarritz, south-west France, 24 August 2019. EFE-EPA/LUDOVIC MARIN / POOL MAXPPP OUT

Protesters take part in a demonstration as part of the G7 Counter-Summit in Hendaye, near Biarritz, France, 24 August 2019, on the opening day of the G7 summit. EPA-EFE/JAVIER ETXEZARRETA

Protestors hold portraits of representing G7 leaders (L-R), Donald Trump, Emmanuel Macron, Boris Johnson, Angela Merkel, Justin Trudeau, Shinzo Abe and Giuseppe Conte) during a demonstration as part of the G7 Counter-Summit in Hendaye, near Biarritz, France, 24 August 2019, on the opening day of the G7 summit. EFE-EPA/GUILLAUME HORCAJUELO

An activist holds a banner 'System Failure' during a demonstration as part of the G7 Counter-Summit in Hendaye, near Biarritz, France, 24 August 2019, on the opening day of the G7 summit. EPA-EFE/JAVIER ETXEZARRETA

As leaders arrive to the quaint seaside town of Biarritz for the annual G7 summit, high on the agenda is the need to rally the international community to tackle wildfires in the Amazon, resolutions to the ensuing Brexit deadlock and de-escalation of trade tensions.

The G7, which includes France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Italy, the United States, Canada and Japan is set to launch its annual meeting Sunday, as leaders are gathering in the southeastern French town in time for a dinner hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron.

President of the European Council, Donald Tusk, told reporters he was willing to listen to any suggestions UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson had in a bid to unlock Brexit negotiations ahead of the UK's departure from the bloc penned for 31 October.

"He will be the third conservative UK prime minister with whom I will discuss Brexit," Tusk said.

"The one thing I will not cooperate on is no deal.

"I still hope Prime Minister Johnson will not want to go down in history as 'Mr. No Deal'.

"We are willing to listen to ideas that are operational, realistic and acceptable to all member states, including Ireland," Tusk, who will step down as president of the EC to pave the way for Belgian PM Charles Michel, added.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson will be attending his first G7 summit and is expected to meet Tusk and US President Donald Trump.

Tusk also took the opportunity to rule out the option of re-including Russia in the group.

"Under no condition can we agree with Donald Trump's logic that Russia should be allowed back into G7 because Crimea's annexation was 'partially justified' and should be accepted," Tusk said.

The former Polish PM added that he would be hoping to convince the group to invite Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to future meetings as a guest.

In a televised address aired hours before the official launch of the summit Macron insisted that the Amazon wildfires were high on the agenda days after claiming that "Our house is burning".

"Climate and biodiversity are at the heart of this G7.

"The ocean and the forest that burns in the Amazon call us.

"We have to answer to them in a concrete way.

"On these subjects, the time is no longer for words, but for deeds."

Macron also warned of global trade tensions saying he hoped the summit would serve as a platform to encourage de-escalation of animosity.

The French president said he would be attempting "to convince all our partners that trade tensions are bad for everyone"

"We must succeed in reaching a de-escalation, stabilize things and avoid this trade war which is already taking place everywhere," he added.

This comes on the back of fresh retaliatory measures imposed by the US on Friday to hike up tariffs on Chinese imports.

Trump also threatened to impose tariffs on French wines in response to the recently approved "Gafa" tax which targets the activities of tech giants Google, Apple, Facebook and Amazon. EFE

