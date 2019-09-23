Peter Dinklage holds the Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for 'Game of Thrones' at the 71st annual Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California, USA, Sept. 22, 2019. EFE-EPA/NINA PROMMER

The cast and crew of 'Game of Thrones' after winning the Emmy for Best Drama Series at the 71st annual Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California, USA, Sept. 22, 2019. EFE-EPA/NINA PROMMER

The HBO fantasy epic "Game of Thrones," doubtlessly one of the most popular shows in television history, on Sunday once again clinched the coveted Outstanding Drama Series statuette at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards in spite of an underwhelming final season that was generally panned by critics and hardcore fans alike.

The planet's most pirated series reclaimed the title it had received in 2015, 2016 and 2018, beating weighty rivals such as "Better Call Saul," "Ozark," "Killing Eve, "Bodyguard," "Pose," "Succession" and "This Is Us" in its final adieu.