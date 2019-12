Indian activists hold placards and shout slogans as they protest after a 27-year-old was raped and killed, in New Delhi, India, Dec.2, 2019. EFE-EPA/RAJAT GUPTA

India on Monday witnessed a number of street protests and heated debates in parliament, demanding harsher punishments for sexual violence after a young veterinarian was gang-raped and brutally murdered in southern city of Hyderabad.

Hundreds of demonstrators turned up for a protest in the center of capital New Delhi, carrying placards and demanding an end to violence against women.