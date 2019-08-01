View from outside of the Gapo office in Hanoi, Vietnam, 01 August 2019. EFE/EPA/MINH HOANG

A man checks the social networking site Gapo on his iPad in a cafe in Hanoi, Vietnam, 01 August 2019. EFE/EPA/MINH HOANG

A man uses the social networking site Gapo on his phone in a cafe in Hanoi, Vietnam, 01 August 2019. EFE/EPA/MINH HOANG

The new Vietnamese social network Gapo, which launched last week, highlights the ambitions of the communist regime to tackle Facebook's hegemony in the Asian nation with a domestic alternative whose content is easier to control.

Although several indigenous social networks have emerged in the Southeast Asian country in the last few years, none have generated a buzz quite like Gapo.

With an initial investment of $22 million from the G-Capital fund, its creators hope to garner up to 50 million users by 2022.

Its founders are banking on their financial backing and their knowledge of the Vietnamese market in their bid to chisel away Facebook's market dominance. Mark Zuckerberg's platform boasts around 64 million Vietnamese accounts - not all of them active - in a country of 95 million.

Tailored for mobile and tablet use and with an interface strikingly similar to that of Facebook, although the predominant color scheme is green rather than blue, this free social network distinguishes itself by not limiting itself to displaying newsfeed content shared by direct contacts but also from other users across the platform.

"There aren't many social networks to choose from. Many startups are still trying to refine their products without making sure they are relevant to users. Gapo will focus on personalizing the user experience," Ha Tung Kien, Gapo's CEO, said during its presentation.

Despite the media buzz generated in local and foreign media, the launch seems to have gone unnoticed by most netizens as Gapo attracted just half a million people in the first week.

In the Apple store, Gapo's average rating is a mediocre 3.1 out of 5, while on Google it gets 3.5, with most negative reviews focusing on user experience and technical hitches.

"I have tried it for ten minutes and it is very slow. I do not like the algorithm, the content doesn't get refreshed. You open Facebook and see another rhythm. Technically I do not like it, it's too basic," Vu Thang, 27, told Efe.

Apple user Imnina12 said: "the design is copied from Facebook."

"They have only changed blue to green, I don't know what security is like, they force us to give up our phone number," he added.

As for the positive comments, they focus primarily on the fact Gapo is homemade.

"I downloaded it for the love of my country," user Nguyenvantuong said.

Strong patriotism may be one of Gapo's best weapons. The government has expressed its interest in promoting local platforms to countenance Facebook, which has been a stone in the communist government's shoe since it arrived in the country a decade ago.

After some timid attempts to ban it were thwarted by the ingenuity of users to circumnavigate firewalls, the government was forced to tolerate it and even began to harness it to push its propaganda.

It also tried to limit "subversive content" from the site.

An example of this can be found in the so-called cyber-security law, which came into force in January and obliged companies like Facebook and Google to remove content that was critical of the regime.

Although Facebook and Google, which owns Youtube, agree to move thousands of critical posts from their sites, Vietnam's communist leaders have accused them of not going far enough.

Authorities have therefore been calling for a Vietnamese contender to push back, a role that Gapo could take on, although its close association with the government could also go against its favor.

"Vietnamese can’t trust Gapo or any other social media platform made by Vietnamese. They are worried about being watched by security forces," a blogger who goes by the name Ann Chi said.EFE-EPA

esj/jt/ch