Emergency personnel work at the site of a gas explosion in Baltimore, Maryland, on Monday, 10 August 2020. EFE/EPA/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

A resident looks through a broken window onto the scene of emergency personnel working at the site of a gas explosion in Baltimore, Maryland, on Monday, 10 August 2020. EFE/EPA/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

Emergency personnel work at the site of a gas explosion in Baltimore, Maryland, on Monday, 10 August 2020. EFE/EPA/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

At least one dead and five injured by strong gas explosion in Baltimore

One person was killed and five others injured Monday as a result of a gas explosion in Baltimore, authorities said.

The blast occurred shortly before 10.00 am in the northwestern part of the Maryland city 56km (35mi) north of Washington.