One person was killed and five others injured Monday as a result of a gas explosion in Baltimore, authorities said.
The blast occurred shortly before 10.00 am in the northwestern part of the Maryland city 56km (35mi) north of Washington.
At least one dead and five injured by strong gas explosion in Baltimore
Emergency personnel work at the site of a gas explosion in Baltimore, Maryland, on Monday, 10 August 2020. EFE/EPA/MICHAEL REYNOLDS
A resident looks through a broken window onto the scene of emergency personnel working at the site of a gas explosion in Baltimore, Maryland, on Monday, 10 August 2020. EFE/EPA/MICHAEL REYNOLDS
Emergency personnel work at the site of a gas explosion in Baltimore, Maryland, on Monday, 10 August 2020. EFE/EPA/MICHAEL REYNOLDS
