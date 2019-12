An aerial view of the Solitaire ship of Swiss-Dutch Allseas Group, top, that lays down an underwater natural gas pipeline in the Finnish gulf, 200 km (125 miles) west of St. Petersburg Russia, 20 September 2010. EFE/EPA/DMITRY LOVETSKY / POOL

A worker turns a tap at the gas-compressor station in Mryn village, about 130 km of Kiev, Ukraine, 15 October 2015. EFE/EPA/ROMAN PILIPEY

A gas pressure-gauge of the gas-compressor station in Mryn village, about 130 km of Kiev, Ukraine, 15 October 2015. EFE/EPA/ROMAN PILIPEY

The construction of a Russian gas pipeline into the European Union will be sped up amid fresh US sanctions that target companies involved in the infrastructure project.

State-owned gas company Gazprom is building an undersea pipeline, Nord Stream 2, that will boost Russian gas exports to the EU.