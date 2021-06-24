Spanish basketball player Pau Gasol said Thursday he does not rule out staying at Barcelona for one more year before his retirement and that he would make his decision after the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

In a wide-ranging discussion with Efe, Gasol touched on his plans for the future, playing in the Tokyo Olympics and his brother Marc Gasol potentially signing with Barça.

Question: Barça head coach Jasikevicius said that you would take a few days of holiday to think about your future. Now that you have taken them, do you know what you will do after the Games?

Answer: We will see. We will reflect, disconnect and I'll talk with my family, see how I feel and we will weigh up my options for the future. But it is still a month and a half away. Now, the only thing I want is to focus on preparing for the Olympics, for this great challenge and to be at the best level I can be. And enjoy this moment, which is passing quickly.

Question: So you don't rule out staying at Barça?

Answer: In life you can't rule anything out, we have to be aware about our options but I am in a moment in which I am living the present and seeing what the future holds. I don't rule it out, but I can't go into anything else either.

(...)