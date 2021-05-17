Flares fired by Israeli forces light above the beach of Gaza City, 17 May 2021.EFE/EPA/MOHAMMED SABER

An Israeli artillery unit deployed next to the Gaza Strip border as the escalation continues between the Israeli Army and Hamas forces at the Gaza Border, Israel, 17 May 2021. EFE/EPA/ATEF SAFADI

The violence in the Gaza Strip entered its eighth consecutive day on Monday, with Israel's military launching large-scale attacks in the enclave and Palestinian militants continuing to fire rockets towards the Israeli territory.

The United Nations Security Council made no progress on resolving the conflict due to the United States' firm support for Israel.

In the early hours of Monday, Israel’s army shelled the homes of nine Hamas commanders and destroyed 15 kilometers of the Islamist movement’s tunnel system in Gaza.

The escalating violence is continuing to take a heavy toll on civilians in the strip, where at least 192 Palestinians, including 58 minors and 34 women, were killed and more than 1,235 others injured, according to the Health Ministry there.

Israel claimed it had killed 75 Hamas operatives and dozens of others from the Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement.

In Israel, at least 10 people have died and 300 others have been wounded by rocket fire, according to emergency services.

On Sunday, the seventh day of the worst outbreak of violence in the region in years, there was a constant exchange of rocket fire and airstrikes between Palestinian militants and the Israeli armed forces and there were no signs of a potential ceasefire.

The UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres appealed for calm and urged an immediate end to the escalating violence in the region, while US deputy assistant secretary of state for Israel and Palestinian affairs, Hady Amr, arrived in Tel Aviv on Friday to lead the Joe Biden administration's efforts to end the bloodshed.