Palestinian Civil Defense men search for people between the rubble of a destroyed house after an Israeli air strike in Gaza City, 16 May 2021. EFE/EPA/MOHAMMED SABER

Palestinians inspect the rubble of a destroyed house after an Israeli airstrike in Gaza City, 16 May 2021. EFE/EPA/HAITHAM IMAD

Scores of people have died as the escalating violence between Palestinian militants in the Gaza Strip and Israel entered its seventh consecutive day on Sunday.

The Health Ministry in Gaza reported that the death toll rose to at least 174, including 47 children and 29 women, while 1,200 others have been wounded.

The Israeli attacks early on Sunday morning consisted of 50 bombings in less than 15 minutes and destroyed the family residence of Yahya Sinwar, leader of Islamist movement Hamas since 2017. Sinwar was not at home. EFE