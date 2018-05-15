Palestinians protesters try to help a wounded protester during clashes after protests near the border with Israel in the east of Gaza Strip, May 14 May, 2018. EPA-EFE/MOHAMMED SABER

Palestinian protesters take part during clashes after protests near the border with Israel in the east of Gaza Strip, 14 May 2018. EPA-EFE/MOHAMMED SABER

The total number of Palestinians killed by the Israeli army rose to 60 on Tuesday, as more protesters succumbed to their wounds following mass demonstrations along the Gaza-Israel boundary a day earlier against the United States embassy's transfer to Jerusalem, the Palestinian Ministry of Health announced.

Thirty-year-old Omar Abu Fool became the latest protester to die, according to Ashraf al-Qedra, the Ministry of Health spokesperson in Gaza, while another 2,771 Palestinian protesters were wounded by the Israeli army, 225 of whom were minors.

Shortly before dawn on Tuesday, the NGO Doctors Without Borders (MSF) stated "It is unbearable to witness such a massive number of unarmed people being shot in such a short time."

"Our medical teams are providing surgical and post-operative care, they will continue to do so tonight, tomorrow, and as long as they are needed," MSF said via its official Twitter account.

Since the Great March of Return protests began Mar. 30, at least 109 Palestinians have been killed and 12,000 others injured.

Palestinians on Tuesday staged a general strike to mark the 70th anniversary of the Day of Catastrophe ("Nakba" in Arabic), held each year on the day following Israel's Independence Day to commemorate the mass expulsion of Palestinians both before and after the founding of the state of Israel in 1948.

Hundreds of Palestinians demonstrated at Israeli military checkpoints in the occupied West Bank, as schools, universities, shops and banks were closed in occupied East Jerusalem, the West Bank and the Gaza Strip to memorialize Israel's creation and the subsequent displacement of over 700,000 Palestinian refugees.

The UN estimates that, of the Gaza Strip's nearly 2 million inhabitants, two out of every three are refugees or their descendants.