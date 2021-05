A boy looks on as people rally in support of Palestinians near the Consulate General of Israel in Los Angeles, California, USA, 15 May 2021. EFE-EPA/ETIENNE LAURENT

A person holds a placard as people rally in support of Palestinians near the Consulate General of Israel in Los Angeles, California, USA, 15 May 2021. EFE-EPA/ETIENNE LAURENT

A new night of Israeli bombardments on the Gaza Strip increased the death toll to at least 153 since the beginning of the current war escalation, which reached its seventh day Sunday, according to Palestine’s Health Ministry.

The Israeli attacks consisted of 50 bombings in less than 15 minutes and destroyed the family residence of Yahya Sinwar, leader of Islamist movement Hamas. Sinwar was not at home. EFE