Palestinians inspect a destroyed house of Al-Turk family after an Israeli airstrike on Gaza Strip, 13 May 2021. EFE/EPA/HAITHAM IMAD

The destroyed house of Al-Turk family after an Israeli airstrike on Gaza Strip, 13 May 2021.EFE/EPA/HAITHAM IMAD

A view during an Israeli strike Al-Shorouq tower in Gaza City, 12 May 2021 (issued 13 May 2021). EFE/EPA/MOHAMMED SABER

Palestinians attend the funeral of 15 people who were killed in an Israeli air strike in Gaza City, 13 May 2021. EFE/EPA/HAITHAM IMAD

Palestinians attend the funeral of 15 people who were killed in an Israeli air strike in Gaza City, 13 May 2021.EFE/EPA/HAITHAM IMAD

In the worst escalation of violence in seven years, the destruction caused by airstrikes and rocket fire between militant groups in the Gaza Strip and the Israeli Defense Forces is starting to resemble images of previous wars.

After a heavy night of airstrikes which destroyed many properties, the nearly 2 million residents of Gaza were forced to stay confined to their houses.

But despite the danger of walking outside with no protection from possible airstrikes, hundreds of Palestinians left their homes to bury the militiamen who lost their lives this week.

Since the simmering conflict between Israelis and Palestinians erupted again on Monday, 83 people have been killed and nearly 500 have been wounded. The dead include 17 children and seven women.

In Israel, seven people were killed by rocket fire by the Islamist group Hamas, including two minors.

Isreali airstrikes have destroyed multiple high-rise buildings in the Gaza Strip, one which houses the offices of spokesmen and members of the Hamas political ranks, after which al-Qassam Brigades - Hamas' military arm.

The offices of the Islamic National Bank in Gaza were also destroyed by Israeli airstrikes on Thursday. The bank is the Islamist group Hamas’ main banking entity, according to the group.

So far, the attacks have left 350 homes in the enclave "destroyed or damaged", and hundreds more have suffered "moderate damage", according to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA). The Gaza police headquarters have also been destroyed.