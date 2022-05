The Russian state-owned company Gazprom on Tuesday said that it has cut off gas supplies to the Netherlands after Dutch energy firm GasTerra refused to pay for the fuel in rubles.

“Gazprom has completely stopped gas supplies to GasTerra due to non-payment in rubles,” the Russian gas giant wrote on Telegram.

It added that Gazprom Export “did not receive the payment for gas deliveries in April as of the close of business of May 30 (the due date stipulated in the contract).”

