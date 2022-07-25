Russia’s state energy giant Gazprom on Monday announced it would drop gas deliveries through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline to 33 million cubic meters per day starting July 27.

The company linked the reduction, which comes as Europe braces for a possible energy crisis in the winter season, to further maintenance work on a turbine.

"As of 7:00 Moscow time (4:00 GMT), the daily production of the Portovaya compressor station will be 33 million cubic meters per day," the company wrote on its Telegram account.

(...)