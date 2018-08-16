A handout photo made available by the European Space Imaging on 16 August 2018 shows a satellite image of the collapsed section of the Morandi Bridge in Genoa, northern Italy, 15 August 2018. EPA-EFE/EUROPEAN SPACE IMAGING

Rescue teams at work in the area of the collapsed Morandi bridge in Genoa, Italy, 15 August 2018. EPA-EFE/ALESSANDRO DI MARCO

A helicopter of Italian firefighters flies over the area of the collapsed Morandi bridge in Genoa, Italy, 15 August 2018. EPA-EFE/ALESSANDRO DI MARCO

Between 10-20 people could still be trapped beneath the rubble of a collapsed bridge in Genoa, the northern Italian city's chief prosecutor said Thursday.

The bridge gave way Tuesday in an incident that claimed the lives of at least 38 people.

"There could be 10 to 20 people still missing," Francesco Cozzi told Italian news outlets.

Firefighting teams have been working round the clock to locate those trapped under the fallen bridge.

Security footage was being examined in order to establish just how many vehicles were on it when it collapsed.

The government delegation in Genoa said the number of victims stood at 38, not 39 as it had said previously.

There was no official data on the number of people missing yet.

Among the 38 killed were four French people, three Chileans, a Peruvian, a Colombian, and two Albanians.

The prosecutor has launched an investigation into the tragedy.