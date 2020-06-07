Protests sparked by the alleged police killing of African-American man George Floyd appeared to have turned into a nationwide movement on Saturday as cities and towns across the United States saw an unprecedented outpouring of demonstrators demanding an end to racism.
Thousands of supporters of the “Black Lives Matter” movement, denouncing the alleged systemic racism in the US law enforcement, filled the streets of the big US cities of New York, Seattle, Washington, Philadelphia, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Miami, and other smaller towns of Vidor in Texas, Havre in Montana, and Marion in Ohio. EFE-EPA