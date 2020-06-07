Protesters gather during a demonstration as part of the continuing reaction to the death of George Floyd in Beverly Hills, California, USA, 06 June 2020. A bystander's video posted online on 25 May, appeared to show George Floyd, 46, pleading with arresting officers that he couldn't breathe as an officer knelt on his neck. The unarmed black man later died in police custody. EFE-EPA/ETIENNE LAURENT

Black Lives Matter protesters march across the Golden Gate Bridge, walking on the street as they protest police brutality in San Francisco, California, USA, 06 June 2020. EFE-EPA/JOHN G. MABANGLO

Black Lives Matter protest organizer Tiana Day (C) has protesters take a knee to remember George Floyd during a march across the Golden Gate Bridge to protest police brutality, in San Francisco, California, USA, 06 June 2020. EFE-EPA/JOHN G. MABANGLO

A Los Angeles Sheriff deputy interacts with an organizer of the protest as protesters march during a demonstration as part of the continuing reaction to the death of George Floyd in Los Angeles, California, USA, 06 June 2020. A bystander's video posted online on 25 May, appeared to show George Floyd, 46, pleading with arresting officers that he couldn't breathe as an officer knelt on his neck. The unarmed black man later died in police custody. EFE-EPA/ETIENNE LAURENT

A protester interacts with Sheriff deputies standing guard as protesters march during a demonstration as part of the continuing reaction to the death of George Floyd in Los Angeles, California, USA, 06 June 2020. EFE-EPA/ETIENNE LAURENT

After a day of protesters peacefully taking to the street, people dance to music in downtown Los Angeles, California , USA, 06 June 2020. EFE-EPA/DAVID SWANSON

People sit and raise their fist in protest near the White House, where there has been a week of protests over the death of George Floyd, who died in police custody, in Washington, DC, USA, 06 June 2020. Cities across the United States are expecting large protests over the death of George Floyd. A bystander's video posted online on 25 May, appeared to show Floyd, 46, pleading with arresting officers that he couldn't breathe as an officer knelt on his neck. The unarmed black man later died in police custody. EFE-EPA/SARAH SILBIGER

Protesters gather during a demonstration as part of the continuing reaction to the death of George Floyd in Beverly Hills, California, USA, 06 June 2020. EFE-EPA/ETIENNE LAURENT

Protests sparked by the alleged police killing of African-American man George Floyd appeared to have turned into a nationwide movement on Saturday as cities and towns across the United States saw an unprecedented outpouring of demonstrators demanding an end to racism.

Thousands of supporters of the “Black Lives Matter” movement, denouncing the alleged systemic racism in the US law enforcement, filled the streets of the big US cities of New York, Seattle, Washington, Philadelphia, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Miami, and other smaller towns of Vidor in Texas, Havre in Montana, and Marion in Ohio. EFE-EPA