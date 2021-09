Georgian Leonila Gvajava, an 111-year-old COVID-19 patient, leaves a Republican hospital after her recovery in Tbilisi, Georgia, 06 September 2021. EFE-EPA/ZURAB KURTSIKIDZE

A 111-year-old Georgian woman has fully recovered from the coronavirus after spending 12 days in a hospital, authorities reported Monday.

“The patient, born in 1910, feels fine. She complied with all medical recommendations and was eager to recover," said a spokesman for the medical center, where the woman was being treated. EFE

