Policemen carry away demonstrators during the dispersion of a protest against coronavirus pandemic regulations in Berlin, Germany, 01 August 2020. EFE/EPA/FELIPE TRUEBA

A participant holds a cardboard reading 'my health - my decision' during a protest against coronavirus pandemic regulations in Berlin, Germany, 01 August 2020. EFE/EPA/FELIPE TRUEBA

A demonstrator wears tampons instead of a face mask in front of his mouth during a protest against coronavirus pandemic regulations in Berlin, Germany, 01 August 2020. EFE/EPA/FELIPE TRUEBA

Demonstrators in front of the Victory Column during a protest against coronavirus pandemic regulations in Berlin, Germany, 01 August 2020. EFE/EPA/FELIPE TRUEBA

A demonstrator wears a sign reading 'it's not about mask, it's about control' in front of the chancellery after a resolved rally against coronavirus pandemic regulations in Berlin, Germany, 01 August 2020. EFE/EPA/FELIPE TRUEBA

Demonstrators sit close to each other on the ground during a protest against coronavirus pandemic regulations in Berlin, Germany, 01 August 2020. EFE/EPA/FELIPE TRUEBA

Germany’s government on Monday criticized a large demonstration that took place in Berlin over the weekend to protest against coronavirus restrictions.

The rally had to be broken up by police as participants were not following hygiene protocol and were ignoring social distancing measures in place to stem the spread of Covid-19. EFE

