German Chancellor Angela Merkel (R) and French President Emmanuel Macron hold a press conference following a visit at the Humboldt Forum construction site in Berlin, Germany, 19 April 2018. EPA-EFE/CARSTEN KOALL

German Chancellor Angela Merkel (L) welcomes French President Emmanuel Macron at the construction site of the Berlin City Palace in Berlin, Germany, 19 April 2018. EPA-EFE/CLEMENS BILAN

French President Emmanuel Macron (2-R) waves as he arrives with German Chancellor Angela Merkel at the Chancellery for a working meeting, in Berlin, Germany, 19 April 2018. EPA-EFE/FELIPE TRUEBA

The German chancellor and French president on Thursday expressed their wish to table a joint proposal on reforming the European Union.

President Emmanuel Macron said there was no lack of willingness on the part of either government to push on with the task of presenting their shared vision on the bloc's reform.

"You will notice we don't lack the work to do, and we don't lack the will either," said Macron, acknowledging that there were "serious doubts and strong nationalistic visions" at play among EU member states.

He said innovation within the EU needed to be reinforced through investment, adding that solidarity within the monetary union was essential for the bloc's survival.

Merkel spoke of "different starting points" and said Paris and Berlin had the ability to compromise to make sure EU reforms went deeper into integration within the eurozone.

That included putting a common system in place across the EU when it came to asylum seekers, she said.

Merkel said she hoped the sum of the proposals devised by both countries would yield "good results."

The chancellor also sailed the idea of establishing a bank guarantee fund, and said aid programs that had helped Ireland, Portugal and Spain had proven successful through a combination of EU solidarity and national efforts.