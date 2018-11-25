British Prime Minister Theresa May gives a press conference at the end of European council in Brussels, Belgium, 25 November 2018. EPA/OLIVIER HOSLET

German Chancellor Angela Merkel (L) and European Commission President Jean Claude Juncker (R) arrive at the European Council in Brussels, Belgium, 25 November 2018. EPA/JULIEN WARNAND

German Chancellor Angela Merkel reacts while speaking during a press conference after a special meeting of the European Council in Brussels, Belgium, 25 November 2018. EPA/SASCHA STEINBACH

Germany's chancellor on Sunday hailed reaching a draft agreement between the United Kingdom and European Union as a success after EU leaders voted to approve the Brext deal earlier in the day.

Angela Merkel made her comments after an extraordinary summit in Brussels, saying she felt a mix of sadness and relief.

"There is still a lot that needs to be done, a lot of work for us, the House of Commons will now be tasked with the draft agreement but I think this has been a really successful endeavor in a difficult situation without precedents," said Merkel.

She said the agreement reached "balances the interests of both sides" and allowed room for "a close partnership."

The draft Brexit deal next has to be put to a vote in the UK's lower house of Parliament.