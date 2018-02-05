A man in a fancy outfit, including a tiny lace parasol, poses for photographs after he was stopped by German police when approaching the headquarters of Social Democratic Party (SPD), the Willy-Brandt-Haus, where a meeting for the ongoing coalition talks is took place, in Berlin, Germany, 05 February 2018. EPA/HAYOUNG JEON

The Deputy Leader of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU), Volker Bouffier (L), arrives for another meeting of the coalition talks at the headquarters of Social Democratic Party (SPD), the Willy-Brandt-Haus, in Berlin, Germany, 05 February 2018. EPA/HAYOUNG JEON

The chairman of the Christian Social Union (CSU) regional group at the German 'Bundestag' parliament, Alexander Dobrindt, arrives for another meeting of the coalition talks at the headquarters of Social Democratic Party (SPD), the Willy-Brandt-Haus, in Berlin, Germany, 05 February 2018. EPA/HAYOUNG JEON

The state premier of the state of Bavaria and Chairman of the German Christian Social Union (CSU), Horst Seehofer (L), the leader of the Social Democratic Party (SPD), Martin Schulz (2-L), and German Chancellor Angela Merkel (R) arrive for a meeting during coalition talks held at the headquarter of the Social Democratic Party, the Willy-Brandt-Haus, in Berlin, Germany, 02 February 2018. EPA FILE/CLEMENS BILAN

Talks between the conservative bloc of the German chancellor and social democrats aimed at forming a government coalition went into extra time on Monday, as key issues still remained a sticking point.

An initial deal in the latest round of negotiations had originally been expected to be unveiled on Sunday, but it was agreed that discussions between Angela Merkel’s Christian Democratic Union, Horst Seehofer’s Christian Social Union and Martin Schulz’s Social Democratic Party would continue into extra time.

"I assume that we can get this finally done today," the leader of the state of Hessen, Volker Bouffier of the CDU, told the press upon his arrival to the talks on Monday, adding that he was "not certain, but confident."

The parliamentary leader of Bavaria’s CSU, Alexander Dobrindt, said the willingness to reach an agreement was there, but the stumbling blocks were "still big."

The two main issues for the SPD were putting an end to unjustifiable temporary contracts and guaranteeing equality with regards to health insurance.

On Sunday, the blocs reached agreement on the topic of housing, setting out measures to stop rent rising, help for families with children, and set aside a 2-billion euro ($2.4-billion) investment in social housing.

Once a final agreement has been hammered out, it will be put to about 440,000 SPD members for a vote.

Since the last federal elections were held in Sept. 2017, when no party secured a sufficient majority to be able to govern alone, Merkel’s conservative bloc has been in talks with various parties aimed at reaching an agreement on forming a coalition.

The SPD had initially ruled out its involvement in another grand coalition, but after the first effort to form a coalition with the liberal Free Democratic Party and Alliance 90/The Greens collapsed, it altered its stance, and party members narrowly voted in favor of moving forward with negotiations.