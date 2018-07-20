German Chancellor Angela Merkel gestures during for her annual press conference at 'Bundespressekonferenz' in Berlin, Germany, 20 July 2018. EPA/CLEMENS BILAN

German Chancellor Angela Merkel is questioned by journalists during for her annual press conference at 'Bundespressekonferenz' in Berlin, Germany, 20 July 2018. EPA/HAYOUNG JEON

German Chancellor Angela Merkel leaves after her annual press conference at 'Bundespressekonferenz' in Berlin, Germany, 20 July 2018. EPA/CLEMENS BILAN

The German chancellor said Friday that Europe would apply counter-measures if the United States imposed tariffs on European cars.

Speaking at her summer press conference, the chancellor said that in the European Union's eyes, putting tariffs on vehicles produced in Europe would flout World Trade Organization rules.

Angela Merkel warned that the imposition of such tariffs by the US constituted a "real threat to the prosperity of many in the world."

She said the European Commission was working to come up with a series of counter-measures, should the US decide to introduce tariffs on Europe-made cars.

But applying reciprocal measures would be "the worst solution," according to Merkel, as it could descend into a trade war.

The US and EU should enter into dialogue in a bid to resolve their differences on the matter, said Merkel, pointing out that the Commission's president, Jean-Claude Juncker, was traveling to Washington next week with proposals to that end.

The head of government defended multilateralism, using the financial crisis of 2008 as an example of when cooperation between countries had prevailed.