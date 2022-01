A woman reacts as she shows a picture of her relatives, who died in Syria, after the verdict against a former Syrian secret police officer, at the Higher Regional Court in Koblenz, Germany, 13 January 2022. EFE/EPA/SASCHA STEINBACH

Women react after the verdict against a former Syrian secret police officer, at the Higher Regional Court in Koblenz, Germany, 13 January 2022. EFE/EPA/SASCHA STEINBACH

Yasmen Almashan shows a picture of her brothers, who died in Syria, prior to the verdict against a former Syrian secret police officer at the Higher Regional Court in Koblenz, Germany, 13 January 2022. EFE/EPA/SASCHA STEINBACH

A German court on Thursday sentenced former Syrian intelligence official Anwar Raslan to life in prison for crimes against humanity committed at a Damascus jail during the early stages of the Syrian civil war.

The landmark ruling by the regional court in Koblenz is the first international criminal procedure against state-led torture committed by the regime of Bashar Al-Assad. EFE

egw-gc-jam/jt