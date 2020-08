Yulia Navalny (L) arrives at the Charite hospital where Russian opposition activist Alexei Navalny (not pictured) is receiving treatment in Berlin, Germany, 24 August 2020. EFE/EPA/FILIP SINGER

Wife of Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny, Yulia Navalny, leaves at Charite hospital where Russian opposition activist Alexei Navalny (not in the picture) stays for treatment in Berlin, Germany, 24 August 2020. EFE/EPA/CLEMENS BILAN

Journalists and a police van stand in front of Charite clinic where Russian opposition activist Alexei Navalny is receiving treatment in Berlin, Germany, 24 August 2020. EFE/EPA/CLEMENS BILAN

German doctors treating Alexei Navalny in Berlin on Monday said there were indications the Russian opposition figurehead had probably been poisoned.

Navlany was transferred to the Charite university hospital in Berlin from the Siberian city of Omsk on Friday a day after he fell into a coma after drinking tea his supporters believe was laced with poison. EFE-EPA

rz-jt/ks