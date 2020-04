A person wearing a face mask rides a bicycle along the banks of the river Main in Frankfurt am Main, Germany, 16 April 2020, during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic. EFE/EPA/ARMANDO BABANI

People enjoy a sunny day along the banks of the river Main in Frankfurt am Main, Germany, 16 April 2020, during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic. EFE/EPA/ARMANDO BABANI

Robert Koch Institute (RKI) President Lothar Wieler (L) and German Health Minister Jens Spahn (R) address to media at the house of the federal press conference (Bundespressekonferenz) in Berlin, Germany, 17 April 2020. EFE/EPA/SEAN GALLUP / POOL

Measures introduced to restrict the spread of the coronavirus in Germany a month ago have rendered the epidemic “controllable”, the country’s health minister said on Friday.

At a press conference to review the effectiveness of the restrictions, Jens Spahn said the shutdown imposed in mid-March by the federal government and state authorities had worked.

“We can say that it was successful,” the health minister said. EFE-EPA

egw-jam/ks