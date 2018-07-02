German Chancellor Angela Merkel of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) arrives at the Chancellery for a meeting with German Interior Minister and chairman of the Christian Social Union (CSU) party, Horst Seehofer (not pictured), in Berlin, Germany, June 30, 2018. EFE-EPA (FILE)/HAYOUNG JEON

German Interior Minister and chairman of the Christian Social Union (CSU) party, Horst Seehofer (L) and German Chancellor and Christian Democratic Union (CDU) party leader Angela Merkel (R) walk with glasses in their hands on a balcony of the Chancellery on the occasion of a meeting in Berlin, Germany, June 30, 2018. EFE- EPA (FILE)/CLEMENS BILAN

German Interior Minister and chairman of the Christian Social Union (CSU) party, Horst Seehofer, arrives at the Chancellery for a meeting with German Chancellor and CDU chairpreson, Angela Merkel (not pictured), in Berlin, Germany, June 30, 2018. EFE- EPA (FILE)/HAYOUNG JEON

Germany's interior minister and Bavarian conservative leader on Monday remained entrenched in his migration challenge against the Chancellor, refusing to confirm whether he will back the EU agreement hammered this weekend or proceed with the unilateral closure of Germany's borders, which could topple Germany's Grand Coalition government.

Bavarian Christian Social Union (CSU) leader and German interior minister, Horst Seehofer and Chancellor Angela Merkel and her Christian Democratic Union (CDU) are currently at loggerheads on the migration issue, plunging the12-year-old Grand Coalition (Gro-Ko) government into its largest crisis yet.

Merkel spoke this morning on Germany's ZDF public channel and assured the EU agreement would provide the "same end result" as Seehofer's border measures, while reinforcing the European spirit by building consensus.

"The sum of all we've agreed is equivalent to what the CSU wants, that's my personal view, but the CSU must decide for themselves. It is also sustainable and in accordance with the European ideal. Europe is slow, and we aren't yet where we want to be."

Minister Seehofer on Sunday held an 8-hour meeting in Munich with the CSU leadership and continued monitoring events, with his closest advisors. According to German media, Seehofer proposed resigning both as CSU president and German interior minister, but his party top leadership opposed such a move.

The German cabinet crisis surged weeks ago when Seehofer menaced Merkel with a unilateral closure of Germany's borders to migrants already registered in other EU countries, the Chancellor responded by seeking an EU28 response with a similar outcome.

The EU core agreement sought to halt the so-called "secondary migration" flows while Merkel signed a series of bilateral agreements to speed-up turned-down migrant returns and spreading then more evenly across EU members.

Now it depends on Minister Seehofer's next move. If he fulfills his border closure menace, Merkel may dismiss him, leading to CSU abandoning the cabinet and leaving Berlin with a minority government.

This happens only months ahead of Bavaria's Oct. Lander (regional) elections, amid CSU's growing fears of further political gains by right-wing, Alternative für Deutschland (AfD,) which polls indicate is Bavaria's second largest political force.