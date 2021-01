Main defendant Stephan Ernst (C) listens to his lawyer Mustafa Kaplan (L) in the courtroom as they wait for the verdict in the case of the murder of Walter Luebcke, at the Higher Regional Court in Frankfurt, Germany 28 January 2021. EFE/EPA/KAI PFAFFENBACH / POOL

A general view of the courtroom as everyone waits for the verdict in the case of the murder of Walter Luebcke, at the Higher Regional Court in Frankfurt, Germany, 28 January 2021. EFE/EPA/KAI PFAFFENBACH / POOL

Main defendant Stephan Ernst (C) speaks with his lawyers Mustafa Kaplan (L) and Joerg Hardies (R) in the courtroom as they wait for the verdict in the case of the murder of Walter Luebcke, at the Higher Regional Court in Frankfurt, Germany, 28 January 2021. EFE/EPA/KAI PFAFFENBACH / POOL

A Frankfurt court on Thursday sentenced Neo-Nazi Stephan Ernst to life in prison for the 2019 murder of conservative politician Walter Lübcke in what was the first political murder trial in Germany since the 1970s.

Lübcke was a member of Angela Merkel’s Christian Democratic Union party and a regional governor in the federal state of Hesse at the time of his murder in June 2019. EFE-EPA

