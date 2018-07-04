An undated handout photo made available by German NGO 'Sea-Watch' on 03 July 2018 shows the NGO's rescue vessel "Sea-Watch 3" berthing in the harbor of Valetta, Malta. EPA-EFE/PAUL WAGNER/SEA-WATCH

A German NGO has denounced Malta's apparent blocking of its reconnaissance aircraft's contribution to migrant rescue operations in the Mediterranean Sea.

The news that Sea-Watch's "Moonbird" plane had been grounded came days after its ship, the "Sea-Watch 3," was prevented from leaving a Maltese port.

"About 1,000 would have drowned for sure, if our Moonbird would not have found their sinking boats at the last second," the NGO tweeted. "Now this life-saving asset is blocked as well by EU authorities, even if we face the deadliest days since records started."

The NGO added: "Witnesses are obviously not welcome."

The aircraft has been going out on reconnaissance missions over the Central Mediterranean since spring 2017.

On Monday, the NGO said its vessel had been "detained in Malta, without any legal grounds provided by authorities."

"While we are hindered from leaving port, people are drowning, this is absolutely unacceptable," said the ship's captain Pia Klemp. "Any further death at sea is on the account of those preventing rescue from taking place."