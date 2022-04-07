A proposal to introduce mandatory vaccination against Covid-19 for people over the age of 60 was rejected by the German parliament on Thursday.
The controversial bill, which was presented by members of the coalition government made up of Social Democrats, Greens and Liberals, and was supported by chancellor Olaf Scholz and health minister Karl Lauterbach, among others, was rejected with 296 votes in favor, 378 against and nine abstentions.
Following the vote, Lauterbach took to his Twitter account to lament the result, warning that "the fight against corona in Autumn becomes much more difficult.”
