Berlin (Germany), 07/04/2022.- German Chancellor Olaf Scholz (L) and German Health Minister Karl Lauterbach during a voting session on a resolution on mandatory vaccination at the German Bundestag in Berlin, Germany, 07 April 2022. Among other topics, the members of the German parliament 'ÄôBundestag'Äô are about to vote on the subject of a mandatory vaccination against the Covid-19 disease caused by the coronavirus. An additional item on the agenda will discuss a master plan for help for Ukrainian women and children. (Alemania) EFE/EPA/CLEMENS BILAN

Karlsruhe (Germany), 20/01/2021.- Volunteers prepare vaccinations against Covid-19 in a room in the vaccination center in the dm Arena in Karlsruhe, Germany, 20 January 2021. Due to the COVID 19 pandemic caused by the SARS CoV-2 coronavirus, vaccination centers were established throughout Germany for mass vaccination against the coronavirus. Soldiers of the German army are helping out in various vaccination centers in the logistical areas. (Alemania) EFE/EPA/RONALD WITTEK

A proposal to introduce mandatory vaccination against Covid-19 for people over the age of 60 was rejected by the German parliament on Thursday.

The controversial bill, which was presented by members of the coalition government made up of Social Democrats, Greens and Liberals, and was supported by chancellor Olaf Scholz and health minister Karl Lauterbach, among others, was rejected with 296 votes in favor, 378 against and nine abstentions.

Following the vote, Lauterbach took to his Twitter account to lament the result, warning that "the fight against corona in Autumn becomes much more difficult.”

(...)